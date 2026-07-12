Tripura CM, New Vice-Chancellor discuss five-year vision to transform Tripura University

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 12 met the newly appointed Vice-Chancellor of Tripura University, Prof. (Dr.) Debabrata Das, to discuss the institution's future development and a five-year roadmap aimed at achieving academic excellence.

During the meeting, Prof. Das presented a comprehensive five-year development plan focused on improving the university's academic standards, research capabilities, infrastructure and national ranking.

The Chief Minister congratulated Prof. Das on his appointment and expressed confidence in his leadership. He urged the Vice-Chancellor to take all necessary steps to ensure the steady progress of Tripura University and elevate it to a position of national recognition and academic prestige.

The meeting also covered various issues related to the university's overall development, with Saha assuring the state government's full support in implementing initiatives that would strengthen the institution.

Highlighting the importance of higher education, the Chief Minister said the intellectual standing of a state is reflected in the quality of its education system and the performance of its universities. He stressed that Tripura University should strive to emerge as one of the country's leading higher educational institutions through sustained efforts towards academic excellence.