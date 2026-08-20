Tripura CM , NITI Aayog Member discuss roadmap for state’s development

NITI Aayog Member Dr. Joram Aniya met Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and held detailed discussions on key development priorities and potential areas of collaboration between the state government and NITI Aayog.

The meeting focused on school education, tourism, sports, and innovation and entrepreneurship/startups, identified as key areas for accelerating Tripura’s overall development.

Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening the state’s education ecosystem through the expansion of Vidya Jyoti, Ashram Schools and Eklavya Model Residential Schools, along with Smart Class initiatives and targeted measures to reduce school dropout rates.

The discussions also explored ways to harness the potential of Tripura’s bamboo, horticulture and fisheries sectors, while promoting innovation and entrepreneurship through collaboration with the Atal Innovation Mission.

Connectivity and infrastructure development were also discussed, including the expansion of railway connectivity and the proposed development of airports at Kailashahar and Kamalpur.

Tourism emerged as another major area of discussion, with emphasis on developing the Buddhist Circuit, promoting homestays and leveraging Tripura’s rich cultural, spiritual and natural heritage.

The conservation and sustainable development of Unakoti were also highlighted as important components of the state’s tourism strategy.