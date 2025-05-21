The Tripura government is working to keep the public distribution system transparent and dynamic, and for this purpose, initiatives have been taken to fill various vacancies, Chief Minister Manik Saha said on May 21.

“The government is providing jobs with transparency by following government guidelines and proper procedures,” said Saha.

CM Saha said this at the offer distribution and mega blood donation program for food inspectors selected through TPSC at Pragya Bhavan in Agartala today.

He said at the program that 15 food inspectors selected through TPSC have received their offers today.

“Since our government came to power, appointment letters have been given to eligible candidates through a transparent process. We are happy to issue these offers with full transparency. However, while giving these offers, there is often a lot of talk from the opposition party. But during the long 35 years of their rule, we saw offers being given from the party office. Offers were even delivered to many people's homes. And because we have the courage, we are distributing the offers publicly,” he said.

“We are giving offers one after another in different departments. In the meantime, no one can say that they got the job through someone else or by using any leader or influential person. This has been possible due to their own hard work and talent. We want government jobs to be given to our children based on merit and skill, following a transparent and proper procedure. This will ensure quality work and be beneficial for public welfare,” he said.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister also said that till date, a total of 19,262 people, including those under the die-in-harness scheme, have been given jobs in various departments.

The chief minister added that the government has taken initiatives to increase the income of farmers.

“Paddy is being purchased from them at the Minimum Support Price. About 2.25 lakh metric tons of paddy have been purchased from 2018 till now. About Rs 446 crore have been spent on this. This money has been directly credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers,” he said.