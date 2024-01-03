Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today said that to propel the country forward and sustain the development momentum in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the sole beacon of hope.



CM Saha also expressed confidence that in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Pradesh BJP will exceed the previous margin of votes in both the Lok Sabha seats.



Tripura comprises two Lok Sabha seats, namely East Tripura and West Tripura Constituencies.



CM Saha said this during an organizational meeting held today at Bhagat Singh Yuba Abas in Agartala, addressing the organizational preparations for the impending 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.



"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our best hope to lead the country towards progress. Therefore, I urge everyone to support PM Modi in the upcoming elections by securing victories in both Lok Sabha seats," said CM Saha.

He emphasized that there will be no shortcuts in the BJP, and the primary responsibility is to ensure Narendra Modi's re-election as the Prime Minister of India.



“Our main goal is to make our country stronger, achieve more progress and development, and promote peace. Without Narendra Modi, this is not achievable. We have two seats, and it is crucial to win in both. Everyone in the BJP must contribute to the effort," CM Saha stated.



CM Saha stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura has witnessed massive development.



“Our state is experiencing significant progress, thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who can guarantee this development. The people in our state are very happy, and our party workers are tirelessly contributing to this success. PM Modi has introduced the HIRA Model, and our dreams are being fulfilled under his leadership. The development of Tripura must continue in the coming days, and this is achievable if we win both seats in the Lok Sabha. I am confident that we will surpass the vote margin from last year's Lok Sabha election. When BJP flags are in hand, we are all dedicated karyakartas,” said CM Saha.