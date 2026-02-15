Tripura CM opposes Roman script demand for Kokborok, asks ABVP to ‘raise strong voice’

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on February 15, urged the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to oppose the demand for adopting the Roman script for Kokborok, saying the government would maintain the status quo until an indigenous script is developed.

The statement came a day after thousands of Kokborok-speaking students formed human chains across Tripura to press for the introduction of the Roman script for the language. Kokborok, the second official language of the state, is the mother tongue of most of Tripura’s 19 recognised tribes.

Addressing the ABVP’s first state tribal conference, Saha claimed that “only a few people have raised the demand” for the Roman script and alleged that certain groups were attempting to create confusion among indigenous communities.

“There have been movements for the introduction of the Roman script for the Kokborok language. Those who are spreading the movement must try to develop an indigenous script for their mother tongue. If they fail, we will form a committee for the selection of a suitable script,” he said.

“Our stand is clear: maintaining the status quo on the script for the Kokborok language until an indigenous script is ready. But they are not ready to accept it,” the Chief Minister added.

He asked ABVP leaders and workers to “raise a strong voice” against what he described as a ‘hired script’ for Kokborok, asserting that the present government remains committed to tribal welfare.

“About 40 per cent of the state’s total budgetary outlay, after deducting non-plan expenditure, is being spent for the development of tribal areas. It shows the government’s commitment to the welfare of indigenous people,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister also flagged rising drug abuse among tribal youth and called on the student body to intensify awareness efforts across colleges.

“Though drug addiction is a common problem, the prevalence of drug addiction among the tribal youth is relatively higher in the state, destroying generations. The ABVP must reach out to college students to address the problem,” he said.