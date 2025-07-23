Tripura CM orders drone surveillance to crack down on cannabis cultivation

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today directed the use of drone surveillance to combat cannabis cultivation in the state.

Saha made the statement during a high-level review meeting of the Task Monitoring System, which focused on pressing issues faced by the state and explored swift measures for their resolution.

The meeting, held at the Secretariat’s video conference hall, was attended by Secretaries and Directors of various departments, while District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police from all eight districts participated virtually.

During the discussion, Saha reviewed the overall law and order situation, ongoing infrastructure development under the Public Works Department, the health sector, educational infrastructure, power supply, and the growing traffic congestion in Agartala city.

He suggested using drones to detect cannabis cultivation areas and emphasised the need to build a positive image of the state’s security apparatus among the public.

Addressing Agartala’s traffic issues, Saha proposed a policy-level discussion on mandating that private car owners maintain a garage before registering their vehicles.

The Chief Minister also instructed the Health Department to ensure all oxygen plants and ventilator systems remain fully functional, highlighting the importance of healthcare readiness.

CM Saha said the state’s developmental roadmap would be drawn based on real-time feedback from the Task Monitoring System.

He lauded the system’s effectiveness and urged all departments to intensify their efforts to address public grievances efficiently.