Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has directed Chief Secretary JK Sinha to launch an inquiry into allegations made by Tipra Motha Party founder Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma. The directive comes after Pradyot claimed that Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma refused to meet him despite repeated attempts.

A senior official from the Chief Minister’s Office confirmed that the decision to initiate an investigation was taken after Saha returned to the state from Delhi. “The Chief Minister instructed the Chief Secretary to look into the matter seriously and report back,” the official said.

The controversy began on Sunday evening when Pradyot, speaking to reporters, alleged that Chakma had ignored his requests for a meeting, despite efforts spanning over a month.

“I have come here to meet Gomati District Magistrate Tarit Kanti Chakma for some official work. I have been trying to connect with him for the past month, but he didn’t receive my calls,” he said. “I have come here regarding some issues in Gomati District, but he didn’t want to meet me. What else can be done?”

The situation has drawn attention due to the ongoing political sensitivity in the region, where Tipra Motha has been vocal about tribal rights and administrative accountability. Pradyot's public statements have added pressure on the state administration to address concerns about accessibility and transparency in governance.