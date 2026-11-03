Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has strongly condemned the alleged assault on Border Security Force (BSF) personnel at Ashabari in Sepahijala district and directed the authorities to take swift and stringent action against those involved.

The incident took place a day before the Chief Minister's statement, when BSF personnel were allegedly attacked by a group of people in the area.

Describing violence against security personnel as unacceptable, Saha said such incidents must be dealt with firmly in accordance with the law. He also directed the concerned authorities to ensure prompt action and stressed that security personnel deserve respect and protection.

Meanwhile, a BSF official told India Today that the personnel had gone to the spot following a tip-off about suspected smugglers when they were allegedly attacked by villagers.

"We have lodged a complaint at Kalamchoura Police Station, and an FIR has also been registered. The charges include attempt to murder BSF personnel, snatching of their weapons, and obstructing government officials from discharging their duties," the official said.

The official further said the BSF had identified the accused, who were currently absconding. He alleged that they were involved in smuggling activities and were accompanied by their associates.

"We will take strict action against them," the official added.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.