Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on November 11, stated that the current state government is making all efforts to attract investors to the state. He added that over 200 investments have already been made, with more investments worth over Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline.

Speaking during the inaugural programme of the state-level workshop on UNNATI at Pragna Bhavan, Agartala, CM Saha said that the government’s key sectors are bamboo, rubber, agar, hospitality, education, and health, which they aim to develop further.

“In the MSME sector, our focus is on rubber, bamboo, agriculture, horticulture, and tea. MSMEs contribute significantly to our GDP, transforming the state’s economic landscape and generating employment. Micro-enterprises account for 98 per cent of businesses in Tripura, and we must emphasize micro-industries”, he said.

The chief minister informed that around 2.95 lakh jobs have been generated, with 66,443 enterprises registered in the last three years, including 65,583 micro, 803 small, and 57 medium enterprises.

“If investors come, Tripura's development will be accelerated. Initiatives like Destination Tripura, the State Round Table 2023, the Northeastern Global Investor Summit 2023, the Tripura Rubber Conclave 2024 and many other events were organized to attract investors. These events saw the participation of 212 investors, and MoUs were signed worth over Rs 5,900 crore will be invest, with 200-plus investments already made and Rs 1,000 crore in the pipeline,” he added”, he added.