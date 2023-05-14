Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha has vowed to revive the state’s rich cultural heritage and traditions that have been lost over the years. In his address at the Charak Mela and Gajan Utsav in Kakraban, Udaipur, the CM emphasized the importance of art, culture, and traditions in strengthening human bonds and promoting unity.

“Tripura is rich in art, culture, and tradition. Bengali tradition is associated with Charak and Gajan festival. This Gajan festival has been taking place here for about seventy years. The government is working earnestly to restore the lost culture in the state. Culture strengthens human bonds,” said Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha.

He also urged people to remain united and not fall prey to divisive forces that aim to destroy the unity and diversity of the country. “The country can be taken forward only if peace, harmony and culture are maintained. People of different castes and religions will come together to witness the fair which is our Indian Sanatan culture and unity in diversity. There is a conspiracy to destroy this unity. We all have to keep a close eye on them and protect the peace and harmony of the state,” he added.