Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on June 22 reiterated the state government's dedication to transparent governance and the implementation of various projects. The BJP-led government aims to foster progress and ensure the timely completion of initiatives that will shape the state's future.

Chief Minister Dr. Saha chaired the inaugural state-level meeting of DISHA for the financial year 2023-24, emphasizing the significance of transparency and high-quality execution of central projects across the state.

During the meeting, attended by officials and key stakeholders, Chief Minister Dr. Saha underscored the government's unwavering belief in conducting every aspect of governance in an open and transparent manner. He emphasized the importance of achieving specific targets through diligent work from the project implementing agencies.

"Our government operates with utmost transparency, ensuring that the implementation of diverse projects is carried out with integrity and openness. We are determined to lead the state towards its zenith of development," declared Dr. Saha.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Dr. Saha accentuated the government's commitment to fulfilling the basic needs of the people and prioritizing the development of tribal areas. He called upon the concerned departments to play a pivotal role in delivering the benefits of these projects for the overall progress of the tribal-dominated regions.

To ensure smooth progress, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of regular monitoring and feedback by visiting officials on the ground. He encouraged open discussions to resolve any issues encountered during the implementation of projects.