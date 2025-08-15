Tripura CM: PM Modi driving growth across all states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies are contributing to the development of every state in the country, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Friday.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag at his official residence, Saha described it as a matter of pride that the prime minister’s focus extends beyond national progress to state-level development, including Tripura.

"All the states are progressing and witnessing development. This is all possible due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On this day, I want to congratulate all the people on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day," he said.

The chief minister highlighted that the pace of infrastructure growth, welfare programs, and economic initiatives under the central government has been consistent across regions, reflecting what he called a “nationwide development vision.”