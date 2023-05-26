Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on May 26 said Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam worked as a bridge of unity and harmony between Hindus and Muslims.

While inaugurating the 124th Birth anniversary of Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam at Nazrul Kalakshetra in Agartala, Chief Minister Dr Saha said legendary Kazi Nazrul Islam, known as ‘rebel poet’ fell deeply in love with India. He also paid floral tribute to the statue of Kazi Nazrul Islam.

“Known as the 'rebel poet,' Kazi Nazrul Islam played a vital role in motivating freedom fighters and inspired the nation's people during the struggle for independence through his poem, music and etc. Even today, Kazi Nazrul Islam's poems, songs, and recitations resonate with a unique and profound emotional intensity. His work stands apart, evoking a range of emotions that touch the hearts of those who encounter it”, said Chief Minister.

He further said that not only in Agartala but also in other parts of the state, numerous programs are organized to pay tribute to this great artist.

“Born in 1899 in Asansol, Kazi Nazrul Islam's contributions are significant, and it is crucial that we remember and cherish them. Unfortunately, the younger generation may not be fully aware of his profound thoughts, profound consciousness, cultural contributions, and unwavering love for the country. Thus, celebrating his birth anniversary becomes an opportunity to ensure that such invaluable aspects are not forgotten”, said Dr. Saha.

He said it is not just in Tripura, but also in Bangladesh and West Bengal, where Kazi Nazrul Islam is remembered and his creations continue to be practiced.

“He served as a bridge between Hindus and Muslims, promoting unity and harmony. Despite hailing from a humble background, he composed Shyama Sangeet and devotional songs, showcasing his versatility and artistic brilliance. As we commemorate the 124th birth anniversary of Kazi Nazrul Islam, it is imperative that we pass on his legacy to the forthcoming generations. It is through understanding and appreciating his contributions that we can keep his spirit alive”, said CM.