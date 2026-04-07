Tripura CM predicts BJP win in Dharmanagar, says party will surpass previous margin

Ahead of the April 9 by-elections in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed strong confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a decisive victory in the Dharmanagar seat, surpassing its previous vote margin.

Addressing a massive rally, Saha pointed to the large turnout as a sign of growing public support for the party and its candidate, Jahar Chakraborty. He said voters have strong faith in both the BJP leadership and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thousands of supporters joined the procession, indicating strong momentum for the BJP nominee. Saha urged party workers to remain dedicated to public service throughout the day, echoing the Prime Minister’s call for continuous engagement.

The by-election in Tripura will take place on April 9 alongside Assembly polls in several states and Union Territories. The Election Commission of India has also declared a paid holiday to ensure maximum voter participation, including among daily wage earners.