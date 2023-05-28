Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha participated in a significant meeting with Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on Sunday. The gathering focused on the BJP's commitment to good governance and the welfare of all citizens, providing an opportunity for Chief Minister Dr. Saha to showcase Tripura's achievements in governance and successful implementation of welfare schemes.

The meeting, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda, BJP national general secretary BL Santosh, Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, and senior leaders of the BJP parliamentary board, emphasized the party's dedication to fostering good governance.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha presented Tripura's remarkable progress in governance and the effective execution of welfare initiatives during the meeting. The state has made significant strides in improving the lives of its citizens, and the Chief Minister highlighted the developmental works undertaken as well as the ongoing projects.

Reaffirming Tripura's steadfast commitment to the principles of good governance, Chief Minister Dr. Saha pledged to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of the state's citizens. The meeting also stressed the importance of introducing additional development works for the benefit of the people, particularly as the Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in 2024.

Expressing gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the influential meeting, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha extended his appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J P Nadda for their continuous support and guidance in promoting good governance and successful implementation of welfare programs.