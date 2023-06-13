The State Government of Tripura, led by Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on June 13 has approved financial assistance of Rs 70,000 to cover the outstanding hospital dues and expenses for the last rites of Late Anjan Sarkar. Hailing from Kailasahar in the Unakoti District, Anjan Sarkar tragically lost his life in an accident during a personal trip to Bengaluru.

Faced with financial constraints, Anjan Sarkar's father sought assistance from the government to manage the substantial expenses involved. Responding promptly to the plea, Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha directed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) to coordinate with the hospital and authorities in Karnataka, ensuring that the burden does not fall solely on the grieving family.

Expressing his sentiments on Facebook, the CM wrote, "Today, I have sanctioned an amount of Rs. 70,000 to cover the costs of administering the final rites for Late Anjan Sarkar, son of Sri Arun Sarkar of Kailasahar, and payment of overdue hospital bills. This is a testament to our efforts to ensure that no one is left behind and is in keeping with the genuine ethos of a welfare state."

The CM further added, "As soon as I learned about this situation, I instructed my office to reach out to the family, the hospital, and the Karnataka authorities to provide all possible assistance to the grieving family. May Maa Tripureshwari grant the family the strength they need to overcome this difficult time."