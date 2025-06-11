Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today, June 11 extended financial assistance to the families of seven individuals who tragically lost their lives due to drowning incidents in recent days.





As per information from Tripura Chief Minister’s office, each affected family received a cheque of Rs 4 lakh from the Chief Minister Dr Saha during a solemn event held in Agartala, attended by administrative officials from the respective localities.



The victims, hailing from various parts of West Tripura district, include Piyali Debbarma and Priyanka Debbarma of Ramsadhupara under Sidhai police station, Mahindra Singh of Jirania Jaynagar, Tanmay Debnath of Mandwipara, Liton Saha of Ujan Abhaynagar, Prosenjit Debnath of Majlishpur Brajnagar, and Ankush Rishi Das of Pratapgarh.



Dr. Saha expressed his deep condolences to the grieving families and prayed for strength and peace to help them cope with the irreparable loss. He assured that the state government stands by them during this difficult time.



The financial aid is part of the state government's immediate relief initiative to support families facing sudden and tragic bereavement.