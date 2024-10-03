Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged officials and workers to accelerate the construction of the Unity Mall, aiming to finish the project ahead of its 27-month timeline. Saha made these remarks during the Bhoomi Puja ceremony for the Ekta Mall (Unity Mall) at Jute Mill Ground near Amtali, Agartala on Thursday, October 3.

The Unity Mall, a Rs 150 crore project spanning 4.18 acres, is designed to showcase products from Tripura's districts and promote local handicrafts. It will feature 45 stalls, 36 commercial spaces, and dedicated areas for the state's eight districts.

Saha emphasised the mall's role in economic growth and its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Unity in Diversity." He stated, "This project is a reflection of the Prime Minister's vision. Just as the Meri Maati Mera Desh initiative brought soil from every state to create a garden on Kartavya Path in Delhi, the Unity Mall will showcase products from different districts of Tripura, connecting our offerings with other states."

The chief minister also revealed plans for unique development initiatives in each of Tripura's 60 Assembly Constituencies to drive further economic growth across the state.

Praising AMC CEO Shailesh Yadav for preparing the Detailed Project Report quickly, Saha called for a collaborative effort to ensure timely completion. He said, "I urge the contractors and all those involved to complete the mall as soon as possible. This project is not only about infrastructure; it will uplift our artisans and boost our economy. We must all work together to ensure its timely completion."