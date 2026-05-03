Tripura CM pushes for timely urban projects and city safety measures

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has urged officials to fast-track urban development projects, stressing the need for strict deadlines, high-quality execution, and ongoing maintenance to serve citizens effectively.

Speaking on May 2 at a review meeting held in the war room at his official residence, TIFT, Saha reviewed progress across the Urban Development Department and urban bodies. He ordered swift completion of key initiatives under the Tripura Urban Development Authority (TUDA), including the Junction Gate in Agartala and the Lighthouse Project at the Akhaura border.

Saha prioritised the city hospital project to bolster public health services and directed the rapid rollout of CCTV cameras across urban areas for enhanced security and modernisation. He also mandated railings on footpaths to safeguard pedestrians and cut accident risks.

Other directives included accelerating Gomati River front development in Udaipur, maintaining pump houses, and building new ones where required.

Saha expressed approval over the near-completion of pink toilets in 20 urban locales and called for proper idol placement or recycling post-puja by Agartala Municipal Corporation to safeguard the environment. Regular door-to-door garbage collection and solid waste management drew further emphasis.

The discussions covered major schemes like the Mukhyamantri Urban Development Project, Satellite Township, AMRUT 2.0, Asian Development Bank initiatives, Smart City Mission, city beautification, and SASCI. Saha noted that on-time delivery of these public welfare efforts would reinforce administrative accountability.

Senior officials present included Chief Secretary J K Sinha, Urban Development Secretary Milind Ramteke, Finance Secretary Apurba Roy, Agartala Municipal Corporation Commissioner Saju Wahid A, Urban Development Director Megha Jain, and TUDA Commissioner Mihir Kanti Gop.