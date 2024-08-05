Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha led a review meeting of the Power Department on August 5, focusing on ensuring a steady electricity supply throughout the state.

Saha stressed the importance of implementing central government projects to improve power services. "We're working on multiple fronts to guarantee uninterrupted power for consumers," he said. "Quality execution of both central and state projects is vital, and any hurdles must be addressed quickly."

The meeting covered progress on various power initiatives. Saha urged swift replacement of ageing transmission lines and called for public awareness campaigns on air conditioner usage to maintain transformer load balance. He also emphasised regular maintenance of electrical equipment.

Renewable energy took centre stage as the Chief Minister encouraged the department to explore new sources and promote solar power adoption in private and government buildings.

"Efforts should be made for the speedy replacement of old transmission lines across the state. It is also necessary to promote awareness about the use of air conditioners (AC) to maintain the required load balance in power transformers. The department should initiate awareness programs regarding AC usage. Moreover, regular maintenance and repair of electrical transformers should be prioritized,” Saha advised.

Saha concluded by addressing operational matters, stating, "The department should be more aggressive in bill collection and respond promptly to complaints received on the 1912 helpline."