Tripura CM reaffirms commitment to people-centric governance during “Mukhyamantri Samipeshu”

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 29 reiterated his government’s commitment to transparent, accountable, and people-centric governance while interacting with citizens during another session of the public grievance programme, “Mukhyamantri Samipeshu.”

The Tripura Chief Minister said he personally listened to the grievances and concerns raised by people during the session and directed the concerned officials to take necessary measures for their timely and effective resolution.

According to the Chief Minister, the initiative aims to strengthen the connection between the administration and the public by ensuring governance that is responsive, sensitive, and efficient.

He stated that “Mukhyamantri Samipeshu” reflects the government’s sincere effort to bring the administration closer to the people and provide a platform where citizens can directly place their issues before the state leadership.

The programme has been positioned as part of the state government’s broader effort to improve public service delivery and enhance administrative accountability across Tripura.