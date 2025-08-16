Tripura CM reiterates zero-tolerance against drugs, calls for vigilance in state

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha today reaffirmed his government’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug smuggling and substance abuse, directing police and security agencies to intensify their crackdown on the illegal trade.

“In Tripura, the fight against drugs is being intensified every single day. The amount of drugs destroyed has increased by 132% compared to last year, while seizures have gone up by 104%,” Dr. Saha said, while inaugurating a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the Aurobindo Sangha at AD Nagar Higher Secondary School grounds in Agartala.

Expressing grave concern that drug addiction is spreading among both boys and girls in the state, the Chief Minister urged parents to remain vigilant. “Police and agencies have been instructed not to spare anyone linked with drugs. We are determined to catch the kingpins and eradicate this menace from society,” he asserted.

Apart from addressing the drug menace, Dr. Saha highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation, terming it a noble act that “cannot be bought in the market.” He pointed out that around 15% of people belong to a negative blood group, underscoring the need to maintain adequate stock for emergencies.



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Lauding the Aurobindo Sangha for its social initiatives, including the Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam tree plantation campaign inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr. Saha said planting trees was both an environmental necessity and a tribute to mothers. “A mature tree provides around 260 pounds of oxygen and absorbs up to 50 pounds of carbon dioxide annually. Planting trees is not only an act of respect but also an investment in the environment,” he remarked.

Turning to Tripura’s development, Dr. Saha said rebuilding the state after decades of “misrule by the Communists and Congress” would take time but his government remained steadfast in its mission. “Everything cannot be solved in a single day. But our government is committed to building a beautiful and prosperous state. India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has risen from 11th to 4th place in the global economy. In the North East, Tripura now ranks second in both GSDP and per capita income,” he said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks, blending social concern with political messaging, once again underlined the dual focus of his administration—curbing the drug menace and driving economic growth in Tripura.