Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha announced a notable increase in the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) for female students in higher education within the state. Speaking at the platinum jubilee celebration of Ramkrishna Mahavidyalaya in Unakoti district, Saha highlighted that this academic year (2024-25) saw 37,450 girls enrolling in general degree colleges, surpassing the 35,800 boys enrolled. This trend follows a previous year where 35,650 girls enrolled, compared to 35,800 boys.

Saha credited the rise to the state government's initiatives aimed at promoting women's education and welfare. Since 2022, Tripura has provided free education for girls up to the college level and actively supported the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ campaign. Key measures include 33% reservation for women in government jobs, the establishment of ‘pink toilets,’ and 50% reservation for women in government stalls.

The Chief Minister also attributed the success to the effective implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP), spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He praised the NEP for its future benefits and highlighted the introduction of the ‘Lakshya’ scheme, which assists students in preparing for competitive exams. Furthermore, Saha mentioned the forthcoming establishment of Dhamma Dipa University in Sabroom, ongoing progress on Techno India University, and Aryavart International University.