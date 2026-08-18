Tripura CM reviews centrally sponsored schemes at DISHA Committee meeting

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 18 chaired the State-level DISHA Committee meeting at the Secretariat, reviewing the progress of various Centrally Sponsored Schemes and development programmes across the state.

During the meeting, Saha assessed the implementation of ongoing schemes and programmes, with emphasis on effective execution, timely completion and better coordination among different departments.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to ensure that the benefits of government initiatives reach people at the grassroots level and that development programmes are implemented efficiently.

Saha reaffirmed the state government's commitment to strengthening development efforts and improving public service delivery across Tripura. He also highlighted the importance of inter-departmental coordination in ensuring the successful implementation of centrally sponsored schemes.