Tripura CM reviews development initiatives and government schemes in Dhalai district

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a review meeting of Dhalai district to assess the progress of various development initiatives and ongoing government programmes.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of key government schemes and discussed measures to ensure their timely and effective execution.

Saha emphasised the need for stronger coordination among different government departments to improve implementation at the district level.

He also stressed ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach people at the grassroots level, particularly those who depend on government welfare and development programmes.

The review meeting focused on strengthening administrative coordination and ensuring that ongoing development initiatives translate into tangible benefits for the people of Dhalai district.