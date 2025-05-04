Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha conducted an on-ground inspection of key development projects on Sunday across Wards 16, 20, and 32 under the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), highlighting both progress made and persistent issues that need urgent attention.

Starting his visit from Agartala Town Hall, Saha toured various project sites, accompanied by officials from the AMC, Smart City Mission, Public Works Department (PWD), and Drinking Water and Sanitation (DWS). The inspection is part of a broader push to fast-track urban infrastructure improvements across the capital.

“I have come to Bardowali, the heart of Agartala city. A lot of work has already been done, but some issues remain, such as drainage, water supply, construction of boundary walls, and cleaning of ponds,” the chief minister stated while speaking to the media on site.

The inspection covered completed and ongoing works related to roads, sanitation, and housing. Saha noted that interdepartmental coordination was key to resolving pending problems efficiently. “We are inspecting everything ward by ward. While two wards have been covered so far, we will visit two more today,” he said.

While the visit was technical in nature, it also carried a political message. Bardowali, one of the wards visited, is part of Saha’s own constituency. He acknowledged the symbolism of visiting his own electoral base: “Although I am responsible for the entire state, today’s visit shows I am focused on grassroots development.”

He addressed public concerns about temporary disruptions caused by development works, saying, “Problems will naturally arise, but we are working closely with officers to find effective solutions. The general public is happy with the progress. While some inconvenience is expected during the execution phase, I urge everyone to cooperate.”

The visit comes amid the government’s broader effort to upgrade urban infrastructure under the Smart Cities initiative, particularly in drainage, water distribution, and public sanitation—issues that have frequently drawn public criticism during monsoon seasons.

Officials involved in the field visit assured that follow-ups would continue over the coming weeks, with ward-level monitoring teams being activated to track progress and escalate bottlenecks.