Tripura CM reviews education sector, stresses quality learning and infrastructure development

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired an in-depth review meeting of the Education Department to assess ongoing initiatives and outline future priorities aimed at strengthening the state's education system.

Sharing details of the meeting through a post on X, the Chief Minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring quality education for every child in Tripura.

Saha said the state government is continuously working to improve the teacher-student ratio, strengthen educational infrastructure and enhance learning outcomes across schools.

“Ensuring quality education for every child remains our foremost commitment. We are continuously working to improve the teacher-student ratio, strengthen educational infrastructure, and enhance learning outcomes across the state,” the Chief Minister said.

He further emphasized that education remains a key pillar of the state's development agenda and that efforts are being made to create a stronger foundation for future generations through improved access to quality learning.

The review meeting examined the progress of various educational initiatives and discussed measures to further enhance academic standards, infrastructure facilities and overall educational outcomes across Tripura.

The state government has been focusing on improving school infrastructure, expanding access to education and strengthening the quality of teaching to ensure better opportunities for students throughout the state.