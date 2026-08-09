Tripura CM reviews power, infrastructure projects at high-level meeting

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 8 reviewed the state’s power sector and the progress of key infrastructure projects at a high-level meeting attended by senior government officials and officials of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL).

State Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy were also present at the meeting, according to the Chief Minister’s Office.

Officials briefed Saha on the progress of development works being undertaken under the Agartala Smart City project. The meeting also reviewed the repair and maintenance of national highways and roads managed by the Public Works Department (PWD) across the state.

The discussions focused on the status of ongoing projects, infrastructure maintenance and measures to address issues affecting their implementation.

Earlier in the day, Saha inaugurated the 54th Tripura State Badminton Championship 2026 at the NSRCC Badminton Indoor Hall in Agartala.

Speaking to reporters, the chief minister said Tripura had several promising badminton players and highlighted efforts by the state government, Sports Department and Sports Council to provide young athletes with better opportunities to compete and develop their skills.

He said sporting events such as the state championship give players a platform to demonstrate their talent and competitive spirit. Saha also reiterated the government’s commitment to improving sports infrastructure and creating more opportunities for athletes across the state.

The championship brings together players from across Tripura, with Saha extending his wishes to all participants.