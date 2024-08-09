Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a video conference on August 9 to review the preparations for the upcoming Har Ghar Tiranga event. The meeting included MLAs, Ministers, and PSU Chairpersons, with Information and Cultural Department Secretary Pradeep Kumar Chakraborty also in attendance.

Saha emphasised that the Har Ghar Tiranga program aims to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the nation. He noted that the event, which runs from August 11 to 14, will kick off with a Tiranga Yatra led by Ministers and MLAs, already underway in Tripura.

“We have received instructions from the Centre following the Har Ghar Tiranga program. The event will start from August 11 to 14, beginning with a Tiranga Yatra led by Ministers and MLAs, which has already commenced in our state," Saha said.

The chief minister outlined a series of planned activities, including participation from Tripura Police, NSS, students, NCC, cultural groups, and disaster management teams. The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan will take place from August 12 to 14, urging all citizens to engage actively in their communities.

On August 14, the state will observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas, with events beginning at the grassroots level. The celebration will culminate on August 15 with the hoisting of the National Flag at homes across Tripura, with participants encouraged to upload photos on social media and the official Har Ghar Tiranga website.