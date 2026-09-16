Tripura CM reviews progress of 158 investment projects, directs 100-day action plan

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha reviewed the status of projects for which Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026, directing officials to expedite the grounding of feasible investment projects in the state.

During the review, it was informed that concept notes and detailed proposals for more than 158 investment projects have been received and are currently being examined by the concerned departments.

Chief Minister Manik Saha instructed all Secretaries and Directors to prepare a 100-day action plan aimed at grounding all feasible projects and translating investment commitments into actual projects.

The Chief Secretary will conduct monthly reviews of the progress to monitor implementation, address bottlenecks and maximise investment opportunities in the state.

The government has also linked the exercise to employment generation, with the aim of creating more job opportunities while strengthening Tripura's investment ecosystem.

The review is part of the state government's efforts to follow up on commitments made during the Business Conclave and accelerate the implementation of investment proposals across different sectors.