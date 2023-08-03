Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on August 3 conducted a review meeting today to assess the current status of launching international flight services on the Agartala-Chittagong route in Bangladesh.

In a high-level meeting held at the Secretariat, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha presided over discussions on the progress of initiating international flight services on the Agartala-Chittagong route. During the meeting, it was announced that the State Cabinet has given approval for the launch of international flight services, as the State Government is committed to declaring the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport an international airport.

Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha instructed DGP Amitabha Ranjan to expedite the appointment of 17 security personnel at the Bureau of Immigration of MBB Airport, as per the request received from the Union Home Ministry.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister directed the Secretary of the Home and Transport Department of Tripura to implement measures in accordance with the instructions from the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Home Affairs. He urged officials from the concerned departments to speed up all processes required for launching international flight services on the Agartala-Chittagong route.

Chief Secretary JK Sinha, who was also present in the meeting, informed that the State Transport Department has made significant efforts to commence international air services from Agartala to Chittagong.

"The State Government has formally requested the Ministry of Civil Aviation to declare MBB Airport as an international airport and facilitate international air services between Agartala and Chittagong, Bangladesh. Furthermore, the Ministry of Home Affairs has been approached to take the necessary steps in declaring Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport as an immigration check post," the source confirmed.