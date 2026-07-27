Tripura CM reviews revenue reforms, pushes time-bound implementation for citizen-friendly land administration

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 27 reviewed a series of proposed revenue reforms aimed at improving transparency, efficiency and ease of public services in the state.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister assessed initiatives including automatic land mutation, simplified land revenue management, tea estate management reforms, ground-truthing of the NAKSHA project in Agartala, modern digital surveys and demarcation of pending plots under BHUNAKSHA, rationalisation of circle rates, and forest patta demarcation using advanced survey equipment.

Saha directed the Revenue Department to ensure the time-bound implementation of all reforms at the grassroots level to make revenue administration more citizen-friendly, reduce delays in government services, promote ease of doing business, and strengthen transparency and accountability in the system.