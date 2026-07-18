Tripura CM reviews smart city projects, directs officials to make Agartala roads motorable before Durga Puja

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on July 18 reviewed the progress of ongoing Smart City Mission projects across Agartala and directed officials to ensure that all major roads in the capital are made motorable before the upcoming Durga Puja.

The Chief Minister inspected several project sites to assess the implementation of infrastructure works aimed at transforming Agartala into a modern, cleaner and more citizen-friendly city.

Speaking during the inspection, Saha said the state government is making every effort to address infrastructure challenges despite weather-related constraints. He noted that heavy rainfall limits construction activity for much of the year, leaving only a few months for major development works.

He said temporary measures are being undertaken to keep roads motorable whenever rainfall subsides and instructed officials to prioritise restoring road connectivity before the festive season, even if the final finishing of projects cannot be completed by September.

Referring to the condition of the National Highway, the Chief Minister said he had written to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, enclosing photographs and videos, requesting early intervention to resolve the issue.

Saha also directed officials to repair gaps at drainage junctions and suggested replacing iron covers over drainage and pipeline structures with concrete alternatives to prevent theft and ensure durability.

The Chief Minister further said he had recently held a meeting with the Science and Technology Department and the Tripura State Pollution Control Board to discuss measures for making Agartala a plastic-free city. He added that improved drainage infrastructure has significantly reduced waterlogging, with rainwater now receding within an hour in many parts of the city, and said the government would continue adopting modern solutions to further strengthen urban infrastructure.