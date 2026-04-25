Tripura CM reviews TTAADC poll outcome with BJP candidates

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 25, held a meeting with BJP candidates who contested the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections to assess the outcome and review the overall situation.

The meeting, held at the party office, was attended by BJP State president and MP Rajib Bhattacharya and Minister Santana Chakma, along with party leaders and cluster in-charges.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Saha said discussions were held with candidates to gather feedback on the election process and the post-election scenario. “We have formed clusters, and their in-charges are present here. We are taking reports from candidates and reviewing the situation in detail,” he said.

The Chief Minister added that the review covered the pre-poll, polling day, and post-poll phases, including challenges faced and any loopholes identified during the process.

He said the overall situation in the State has improved, with police personnel deployed on the ground and maintaining round-the-clock vigil.

The TTAADC elections were held on April 12, with results declared on April 17. The Tipra Motha Party secured 24 of the 28 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party won four seats.