Tripura CM reviews urban power, water projects; solar expansion in Agartala

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 19 directed officials to ensure timely completion of all ongoing infrastructure projects while maintaining quality standards, and stressed expanding solar energy generation and usage across Agartala and other urban areas of Tripura.

The Chief Minister chaired a high-level review meeting of the Power, Drinking Water and Sanitation Departments at the TIFT Conference Hall, covering projects under the Agartala Municipal Corporation and other urban regions.

Saha also instructed officials to identify areas vulnerable to anti-social activities and install solar-powered high mast lights to improve public safety and security.

The meeting was attended by Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, Chief Secretary J K Sinha, Secretary Abhishek Singh and senior officials of the concerned departments.

Officials of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL) informed the meeting that 27 new 33 kV substations and 11 kV ring main units were installed between 2023 and March 2026 with financial support from the Asian Development Bank.

They further stated that work on 156 kilometres of underground transmission lines, 540 kilometres of covered conductors and 347 kilometres of LT AB cables is nearing completion at a cost of Rs 264.75 crore.

According to TSECL officials, work has also begun in Agartala on underground power transmission lines, a smart grid control centre and substations under a project estimated at around Rs 1,500 crore.

The meeting was informed that installation of 1.2 lakh smart meters in AMC areas and 30,000 smart meters in the Mohanpur Municipal Council area is underway under ADB-funded projects, with nearly 70 per cent work completed. Another 1.8 lakh smart meters are being installed across urban areas under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS).

Officials also said solar panels have been installed at District Magistrate offices in all eight districts under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath said 2,845 solar units have already been installed in urban areas under the scheme and subsidies worth Rs 53.61 crore have been distributed so far. He added that the government aims to install solar panels in nearly 1.5 lakh houses across urban Tripura.

Representatives of Tripura Power Transmission Limited (TPTL) informed the meeting that under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment Scheme, steps are being taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply through live-line maintenance systems and drone monitoring technology.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to examine the feasibility of providing alternative solar-based power supply in Matabari.