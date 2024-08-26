In response to the floods in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha contributed one month's salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The move comes in order to support the ongoing relief efforts for flood-affected people across Tripura.



CM Saha's gesture comes as the state battles the aftermath of severe flooding. He also urged everyone to step forward and contribute to the cause.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Saha said, “I hereby contribute my one month’s salary to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the purpose of providing relief to the people affected by the floods”.`

CM Saha, on August 26 handed over a cheque to Additional Secretary, Dr Samit Roy Chowdhury.