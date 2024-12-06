Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha discussed various potential investment opportunities in the state with Chairman & MD Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani and his son Anant Ambani in Mumbai.

CM Saha and the Ambanis held a detailed discussion on development and enhancement prospects in Tripura.

During the meeting, the Tripura chief minister also invited Mukesh and Anant Ambani to join the growth story of Tripura, which has abundant natural resources and can be harnessed for socioeconomic development of the state.

He said Tripura has abundant natural resources that can be harnessed for socioeconomic development.

"Met Chairman & MD Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani ji and Anant Ambani ji in Mumbai on Thursday," the chief minister said in a social media post.

CM Saha was in Mumbai to attended the oath-taking ceremony of Devendra Fadnavis as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on December 5.

Taking to his official X handle, the Tripura CM stated, "This historic moment marks a new chapter for #Maharashtra, poised for rapid growth & development under Narendra Modi's leadership."