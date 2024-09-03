Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha met with Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the founder of Tipra Motha Party (TMP), at his official residence on September 2.

The meeting was marked by a productive exchange of ideas on various aspects of Tripura's development.

Both leaders engaged in a fruitful discussion, exploring avenues to drive progress and prosperity in the state. They also discussed the aftermath of the floods across the state.

The meeting highlights CM Saha's commitment to collaborative governance and his enthusiasm for working with all stakeholders to accelerate Tripura's growth and development.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Pradyot stated, "Met the respected Chief Minister of Tripura and discussed a host of issues. Tripura needs to prosper and heal in the aftermath of floods and natural disaster and we both agree that the best way forward is to spread positivity, empathy and togetherness. We both agreed that we must work to solve issues and bring lasting solution for the betterment of our people."