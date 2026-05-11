Tripura CM says ancient temples, cultural heritage revived under Modi government

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday, May 11, said the country has witnessed large-scale redevelopment and protection of ancient temples, cultural heritage and traditions since Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014.

Addressing the ‘Somnath Swabhiman Parv’ in Agartala, Saha said repeated attempts were made in history to destroy the Somnath Temple, but it continued to stand as a symbol of the country’s religious and civilisational pride. The programme marked 1,000 years since the invasion of the temple by Mahmud of Ghazni in 1026.

Referring to historical attacks on the temple, the Chief Minister said people repeatedly came forward to rebuild it and preserve the country’s cultural identity.

Saha said the Modi government has prioritised the redevelopment of several religious structures across the country, which, according to him, was not seen under previous governments. He also urged people to remain connected to their cultural roots despite rapid global changes.

The Chief Minister further said the present government in Tripura has initiated steps for the restoration and redevelopment of religious structures across the State.

Earlier in the day, Saha offered prayers at Shivbari Temple as part of the observance of the Somnath Swabhiman Parv.