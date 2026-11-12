Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on November 12 said the BJP would take appropriate action over the alleged controversial remarks made by party MLA Tafajjal Hossain against the Tipra Motha Party and the Janajati community. He also indicated that the MLA’s apology would be taken into consideration while assessing the matter.

Speaking to reporters, Saha said he was aware of the controversy and had been closely monitoring the developments. He confirmed that he had discussed the issue with the party president, who visited Tripura on Wednesday.

“The party will definitely take whatever steps it decides to take. Whatever is legally required will also be undertaken. If there is any provision under the law where intervention is necessary, appropriate steps will be taken,” the Chief Minister said.

The controversy erupted after Hossain allegedly made derogatory remarks about the Tipra Motha Party and the Janajati community during an election campaign. His purported comments reportedly included insulting references to the community’s food habits and lifestyle, triggering criticism and demands for action.

Saha also referred to the MLA’s apology, saying that it should be considered while examining the issue.

“If he has made such a statement and has already apologised, that aspect should also be considered,” he added.

The issue has drawn political attention amid the ongoing election campaign, with demands for action over the alleged remarks.