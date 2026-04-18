Tripura CM says BJP will fulfil Bengal’s aspirations, claims TMC rule nearing end

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on April 18, expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal, stating that people are ready for a political change in the state.

Referring to his recent visit, Saha said the response during a roadshow in the Keshipur Assembly constituency reflected growing public support for the BJP. He asserted that the party would fulfil the hopes and aspirations of the people of Bengal.

In a post on X, Saha said the enthusiasm witnessed during the roadshow convinced him that the days of the ruling All India Trinamool Congress are numbered, alleging that its “misrule” is nearing an end.

His remarks come amid intensified political campaigning in West Bengal ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. Polling for the 294-member Assembly is scheduled to be held from April 23 to 29, with counting of votes set for May 4.

The BJP has been ramping up its outreach efforts across the state, aiming to consolidate support and challenge the incumbent government in the crucial elections.