Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on July 18 said that all candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all the seats in the Panchayat elections as people trust the party.

CM Saha said this while leading two nomination filing rallies of BJP candidates for the upcoming three-tier Panchayat elections in Agartala of West District and Udaipur under Gomati District.

The Tripura chief minister led a rally for filing nominations in Agartala for the West Tripura Zila Parishad candidates, following which he performed a puja at Tripurasundari Temple before leading a nomination filing rally in Udaipur.

CM Saha, along with other leaders, participated in the huge procession organised in support of the candidates after the puja.

“Today is the last day to submit nomination papers. BJP nominees are filing their nomination papers on the last day today to contest in the Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samitis, and Zilla Parishad elections across the state. I was present at the time of submission of nomination papers of party candidates in Agartala and in Udaipur. A large number of people gathered there in support of our candidates. Our leaders, ministers, legislators, and officials participated in the nomination papers at Udaipur. We have the blessings of the people, and with these blessings, we will win the election”, he said.