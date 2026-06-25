Tripura CM says development reaching every corner as Rs 65.4 crore projects launched in Sepahijala

Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state government is working to bring development and improve socio-economic conditions across urban, rural and hilly areas, with the aim of enhancing the quality of life of people throughout Tripura.

Speaking during the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremony of 20 projects worth Rs 65.40 crore in Sepahijala District, the Chief Minister described the initiatives as a significant milestone for the district's development.

The projects, undertaken by the Revenue, Health and Education departments, are expected to provide substantial benefits to residents and strengthen public infrastructure and services in the district.

Saha expressed happiness over the progress made by Sepahijala, stating that the district is moving steadily on the path of development while overcoming past social and political challenges. He congratulated the people of the district and the administration for their contribution towards its growth and transformation.