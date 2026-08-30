Tripura CM says people won’t allow CPI(M) ‘lateral entry’ to power

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on August 30 launched a sharp attack on the CPI(M), asserting that the people of the state would not allow the Left party to make a “lateral entry” back to power.

Speaking at an event organised to felicitate BJP MP Biplab Kumar Deb on his appointment as the party’s national general secretary, Saha accused the CPI(M) of waiting for the BJP-led government to collapse and attempting to capitalise on the situation.

Saha said such a return would not happen and criticised the Left party over its 35-year rule in Tripura, alleging that it had “ruined” the state during its tenure.

The Chief Minister said the state needs a constructive Opposition but alleged that the CPI(M) had failed to fulfil that role.

Saha also highlighted the elevation of BJP leaders from Tripura to prominent positions, describing Deb’s appointment as the party’s national general secretary as a matter of pride for the state. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with providing greater recognition to Tripura and recalled former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma’s appointment as Governor.

Praising Deb’s leadership, Saha said he had successfully led the BJP to victory in the 2018 Assembly elections, which was considered difficult at the time.

Deb, meanwhile, thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his political journey from a party worker to Chief Minister and subsequently to the BJP’s national general secretary.

He said the political transformation in Tripura would not have been possible without the guidance of Modi and Shah, while urging BJP leaders and workers to maintain regular contact with people.

Deb suggested that party leaders should visit at least five households every day alongside their regular responsibilities, saying such direct engagement would help strengthen the BJP’s connection with voters.