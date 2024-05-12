Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has claimed that the alleged incidents in Sandeshkhali area of West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district are just the "tip of the iceberg", suggesting similar issues are widespread in the state.

"Sandeshkhali is sending a message to West Bengal that such things should not happen. It is the tip of the iceberg and incidents like these are happening in West Bengal," Saha said.

His comments come amid a controversy over a sting video related to the Sandeshkhali case, where multiple women had accused former TMC leader Sheikh Shajahan and his aides of land grab and sexual assault. Shajahan is currently jailed for an attack on an Enforcement Directorate team.

In the purported sting footage aired by a local channel, a man claimed to be a BJP worker says the accusers were falsely portrayed as rape victims on the advice of Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari to get Shajahan arrested. However, the channel did not verify the clip's authenticity.

Earlier, the BJP's West Bengal unit president Sukanta Majumdar alleged the TMC would release such videos to "mislead people", contrasting them with victim statements recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC before a magistrate.

The Sandeshkhali issue has triggered a fresh political slugfest between the TMC and BJP ahead of the panchayat polls in the state.