Tripura CM says state to transform with ongoing infrastructure projects

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said the state will witness a significant transformation once the ongoing infrastructure projects are completed.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, the CM highlighted the construction of a 16-story building at Gurkhabasti in Agartala, which will house almost all government departments. Designed in a pendulum-style, the multi-storey building will be earthquake-resistant.

The foundation stone for the Unity Mall has been laid at Amtali in West Tripura, and a multi-level car parking facility is coming up in the heart of the city.

Additionally, the state government has signed an MoU with the Tata Group to convert the iconic Pushpabant Palace into a five-star hotel, which the CM said will transform the state’s landscape.

Claiming that Tripura is on the right path, Saha said, “We are second-highest in GSDP and per capita income among northeastern states. The government has invested in infrastructure to accelerate growth and development.”

The CM also highlighted the increase in the state budget from Rs 27,000 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 32,000 crore in 2025-26, noting that the net increase of Rs 4,000 crore is significant for a small state like Tripura.

On employment, Saha said the government has been filling vacant posts in various departments, with over 20,000 regular posts filled since 2018, and the process ongoing. Several people are also engaged in MSMEs.

He further added that the government has been regularly releasing Dearness Allowance (DA) to employees, narrowing the pay gap with central government employees. “When I assumed office in 2022, employees were getting only 3% DA. Now it stands at 29%, despite resource constraints. One percent DA costs Rs 100 crore for 1.03 lakh employees and around 83,000 pensioners,” he said.