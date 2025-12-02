Tripura CM says state witnessing ‘exfiltration, not infiltration’ amid tightened border vigil

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has said that the northeastern state, which shares an 856-km international border with Bangladesh and is surrounded by the neighbouring country on three sides, is now witnessing “exfiltration instead of infiltration” as intensified scrutiny and verification drive undocumented residents to leave.

According to an official statement, the Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 57 illegal Rohingya immigrants, 628 Bangladeshi nationals and 280 Indians in various operations this year. Saha said the BSF has been instructed to send back infiltrators after coordinating with Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) and following due legal procedures.

“There is no infiltration from across the border. Instead, the state is now witnessing exfiltration,” Saha told reporters on Monday night. He added that guarding the border continues to be challenging due to difficult terrains, riverine belts and stretches where fencing could not be erected. “Despite the challenging situation, the BSF has been doing its best to guard the international border,” he said.

Responding to reports linking exfiltration to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in some states, Saha said that many people who had been living in India using fake documents are now choosing to leave. “Those living in the country with fake documents will have to leave. SIR is going to make an impact in West Bengal after Bihar,” he said.

Asked whether Tripura will undergo SIR, the Chief Minister said that the Centre has conveyed its firm stance that illegal foreigners will not be allowed to stay or participate in the electoral process. “If New Delhi wants, SIR will be conducted in our state. The presence of illegal foreigners poses a threat to national security,” he said.

Taking aim at the Opposition over its criticism of the SIR exercise, Saha remarked that “infiltration was a political feed to them”, while the government’s objective is to ensure that only genuine Indian citizens take part in elections.