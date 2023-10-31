Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha today said that for the development of road connectivity in Tripura, projects for 265 km road worth Rs 4607 crore are in process and requested for 4-lane National Highway.

CM Saha said this during a review meeting on National Highways held last evening at Hotel Radisson Blue, Guwahati.

Apart from the Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari, the meeting was also attended by the Union minister of state for road transport and highways & managing director of NHIDCL Gen. (retd.) V. K. Singh, and representatives of different Northeastern states.

“Thanking the Union minister for road transport and highways for sanctioning different NH projects for the development of connectivity in the region Chief Minister Manik Saha said, over the last nine years the length of National Highways in the state has increased from 509 km. to 914 km” said a press release.

In the review meeting it said that for the state Rs. 9034 crore has been sanctioned for 31 NH related projects.

“Out of this 16 projects have been implemented through NHIDCL and state PWD spending Rs. 3977 crore and creating 383 km. road. At present construction of 225 km road at the cost of Rs. 5057 crore is going on under 15 projects. Out of this, till December 31, 2023, eight projects are supposed to be completed. All these eight projects are being implemented through NHIDCL” it said.

In addition, for the development of road connectivity in Tripura, projects for 265 km. road worth Rs 4607 crore are in process. Besides, the chief minister Manik Saha requested for notifying four in-principle NH.

“These roads will facilitate alternative connectivity for different district, sub-division, block, markets, tourist places and tribal areas. So, these are vital roads. The chief minister also assured of state's all-out cooperation in regard to land acquisition, diversion of forest, utilities etc. while implementing these projects. Stressing on quality work he said, Tripura is a hilly state and its soil is soft. So, to facilitate flow of rain water drainage and cross drainage will be required. He requested for taking extra care on these while preparing DPR”, he added.