Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has sought the intervention of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) on various issues related to the state's interests, especially for the setting up of AIIMS, introducing of international flight services, concessions in the price of natural gas in the state, and has drawn the attention of Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.



Today, the second high-level meeting of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) was held under the chairmanship of Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.



During the discussion, CM Saha sought the cooperation of the DoNER Ministry on various matters related to the state's interests, including starting international flight services from MBB Airport, declaring the Gymnasium Academy in the state as the National Gymnastics Academy, taking necessary steps for the development of the NH-06 road, and providing concessions in the price of natural gas.



The Chief Minister also mentioned the government's approach to encourage entrepreneurs to set up industries in the state by developing a skilled workforce.



The Chief Minister elaborated on the steps taken by the North Eastern states in view of the decisions made in the first meeting of the High-Level Task Force.



CM Saha discussed various issues, including the Investment Promotion Policy for the North Eastern States, special sectors identified in the North Eastern States for investment promotion, and the identification of potential investors, including value addition, marketing logistics, communication systems, etc.