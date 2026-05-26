Tripura CM seeks AIIMS, Vande Bharat and more PMAY houses during meeting with PM Modi

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on May 26 met Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed several key developmental proposals for Tripura, including the establishment of an AIIMS, introduction of Vande Bharat trains and allocation of additional houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

During the meeting, the Tripura Chief Minister praised the Prime Minister’s leadership and highlighted the developmental progress witnessed across the country under his tenure.

According to Saha, detailed discussions were held on multiple issues related to Tripura’s infrastructure, healthcare, transport, economy and welfare sectors.

Among the major proposals placed before the Prime Minister were the establishment of an AIIMS in Tripura, extension of the National Highway from Kamalpur to Shantirbazar, development of the dairy industry and strengthening of sports infrastructure in the state.

The Chief Minister also sought support for double-line railway expansion, launch of Vande Bharat train services, employment generation in the technology sector and development of tourism infrastructure.

Saha further raised issues related to the Finance Department, allocation of additional houses under PMAY, increase in the number of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), enhancement of Antyodaya Yojana ration cards for Bru families and increased allocation of natural gas for the state.

“I am hopeful that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the overall development and public welfare of the state, and the coordinated efforts of the Centre and the State, will become more dynamic in the coming days,” Saha said.

The Chief Minister also held discussions on organisational matters and strategies aimed at strengthening governance and grassroots-level development in Tripura.